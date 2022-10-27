Mastercard profit rises in third quarter on buoyant spending

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, wrapping up a strong three-month period for major U.S. card issuers as consumer spending remained resilient even amid rising concerns of an economic downturn.

Profit came in at $2.5 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

