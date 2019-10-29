Mastercard profit rises 11% on higher transactions

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported an 11% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as more transactions were made on its network, boosting fees for the world's second-largest payment processor.

The company's net income rose to $2.11 billion, or $2.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier. [https://mstr.cd/2MU7DYs]

