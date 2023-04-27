News & Insights

Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

April 27, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported a fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher expenses overshadowed a surge in spending volumes.

The U.S. card firm's profit for the quarter ended March fell to $2.4 billion, or $2.47 per share, compared with $2.6 billion, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

