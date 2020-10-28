Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported a 28% slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income fell to $1.5 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.1 billion, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

