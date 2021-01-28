US Markets
MA

Mastercard profit falls 17% as cross-border spending volumes slump

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday posted a 17% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a slump in cross-border customer spending volumes.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Payments processor Mastercard Inc MA.N on Thursday posted a 17% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a slump in cross-border customer spending volumes.

Excluding items, Mastercard reported net income of $1.6 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, or $1.64 per share, compared with $2 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.51 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those numbers were comparable.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular