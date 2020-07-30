Mastercard profit drops as pandemic hits consumer spending

July 30 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.Non Thursday reported a 30% slump in quarterly profit as fewer people used its cards during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting spending volumes for the payment processor.

Net income fell to $1.4 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

