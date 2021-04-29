US Markets
MA

Mastercard profit beats estimates as consumer spending improves

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Mastercard Inc reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as improved overall consumer spending helped offset a steep decline in cross-border payments on its cards.

Adds CEO statement, details on performance in the quarter, background

April 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, as improved overall consumer spending helped offset a steep decline in cross-border payments on its cards.

The company also posted a return to top line growth, with overall revenue rising for the first time in four quarters. Net revenue grew 4% to $4.2 billion from last year, coming in ahead of estimates of $3.99 billion.

"We started the year with good momentum, delivering positive net revenue growth this quarter, and are encouraged by the return of domestic spending levels to pre-pandemic trends," Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said in a statement.

Mastercard's optimism on spending was in line with what peers Visa Inc V.N and American Express Co AXP.N had said earlier in April.

A rebound from last year's pandemic-fueled recession has lifted consumer spending in parts of the world and boosted card companies.

Visa, the world's largest payments processor, beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday, helped by a surge in online shopping that countered sluggish travel spending.

Mastercard's gross dollar volumes, which represents the dollar value of the transactions processed, rose 8% on a local currency basis from a year earlier to $1.7 trillion.

However, cross-border spending remains weak, as a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world weighs on travel spending.

Mastercard's cross-border volume, one of the key measures that track spending on its cards beyond the country of its issue, tumbled 17% on a local currency basis in the first quarter.

Net income, excluding exceptional items, fell to $1.7 billion, or $1.74 per share, from $1.8 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Still, profit still came in ahead of estimates. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.57 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA V AXP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular