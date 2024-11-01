MasterCard price target raised to $605 from $540 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $605 from $540 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said results were nicely above estimates, with the first 4 weeks of October seeming to maintain that momentum while the big story in value-added services and solutions continued to be strong.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MA:
- MasterCard price target raised to $580 from $515 at KeyBanc
- Mastercard Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz
- MasterCard received formal request from EU over anti-competitive behavior
- MA Earnings: Mastercard Shatters Q3 with a Revenue & EPS Beat
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.