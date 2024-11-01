MasterCard price target raised to $605 from $540 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $605 from $540 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said results were nicely above estimates, with the first 4 weeks of October seeming to maintain that momentum while the big story in value-added services and solutions continued to be strong.

