MasterCard price target raised to $585 from $530 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $585 from $530 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes that a key message from the Investor Day is that management still sees a strong secular runway, despite investor jitters after many years of growth. They also highlighted the virtuous cycle of their payments and services businesses, Wells adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.