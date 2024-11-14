News & Insights

MasterCard price target raised to $585 from $530 at Wells Fargo

November 14, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $585 from $530 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes that a key message from the Investor Day is that management still sees a strong secular runway, despite investor jitters after many years of growth. They also highlighted the virtuous cycle of their payments and services businesses, Wells adds.

