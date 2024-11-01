MasterCard price target raised to $580 from $510 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $580 from $510 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the earnings report. The company is seeing momentum heading into its analyst day, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MA:
- MasterCard price target lowered to $580 from $593 at JPMorgan
- MasterCard price target raised to $605 from $540 at Susquehanna
- MasterCard price target raised to $580 from $515 at KeyBanc
- Mastercard Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.