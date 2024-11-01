MasterCard price target raised to $580 from $510 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $580 from $510 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the earnings report. The company is seeing momentum heading into its analyst day, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

