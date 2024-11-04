News & Insights

MasterCard price target raised to $572 from $566 at Citi

November 04, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $572 from $566 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered a solid quarter and key spend metrics were healthy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the good results were overshadowed by comments regarding a potential increase in tax rate.

