News & Insights

Stocks

MasterCard price target raised to $564 from $544 at Morgan Stanley

November 14, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $564 from $544 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s investor day reinforced the firm’s view that the key pillars of its investment thesis are intact and that MasterCard shares can continue to compound with earnings along with modest multiple expansion, the analyst tells investors. The firm was “encouraged” by MasterCard’s updated outlook that calls for revenue growth at the high-end of low-double-digits, a minimum operating margin of 55%, and adjusted EPS growth of mid-teens, all of which are consistent with Street forecasts and in-line with investor expectations, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.