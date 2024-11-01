News & Insights

MasterCard price target raised to $532 from $496 at Mizuho

November 01, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on MasterCard to $532 from $496 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm believes share of personal consumption expenditure growth is a key measuring stick in evaluating the company’s growth runway in the U.S. In Q3, neither Visa (V) nor MasterCard (MA) were able to reverse what has been a consistent downward trend in their capture of incremental consumer spending, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Mizuho continues to favor MasterCard over Visa.

