MasterCard price target lowered to $557 from $563 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs lowered the firm’s price target on MasterCard (MA) to $557 from $563 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Since the election, the median payment technology stock in coverage has increased 18%, with higher beta growth names with pro-cyclical exposure, among other factors, outperforming the most, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes fintech is a net beneficiary of a stronger economy and inflation as well as many of the potential policy changes in the new administration. However, against the backdrop of more elevated valuations and limited visibility to an acceleration in fundamentals, it prefers “to be a bit more selective.”
