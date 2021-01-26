Mastercard Pledges To Reach Net Zero Emissions By 2050 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) said Tuesday it has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050. The company's global action plan aims to continue to reduce greenhouse gases or GHG by remaining focused on the decarbonization of its operations and bolstering its efforts to decarbonize its supply chains.

Mastercard noted that its net zero goal builds upon its existing GHG commitments that align with the Business Ambition for 1.5C pledge.

Mastercard has gained Science Based Targets initiative or SBTi approval for its GHG goals. The company is currently working towards its SBTi-approved goal to reduce total Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 38 percent, and Scope 3 emissions by 20 percent by 2025 from a 2016 baseline.

The company has already achieved 100 percent renewable electricity in 2020, reinforced by a commitment to RE100.

Mastercard said it will initially focus on two priority areas to make progress against its emissions targets - decarbonizing its own operations and leading on supplier sustainability.

Mastercard operates close to 180 facilities across the world and is prioritizing renewable energy and energy efficiency programs. This includes the expanded use of solar panels in data centers, which account for more than 50 percent of energy usage across the company.

Currently all Mastercard owned properties in the U.S. are fitted with solar panels and all owned properties across the world are LEED certified.

In the future, Mastercard will also review opportunities for investing in carbon removal projects. This includes new nature-based solutions as well as technologies and services that reduce carbon impact as well as support broader local economic and social development goals.

In addition, Mastercard is mobilizing its technology, expertise, and global partnerships network to lead on collective climate action, through initiatives such as the Greener Payments Partnership and the Priceless Planet Coalition.

