Markets
MA

Mastercard Pledges $250 Million for Small Business Support

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Pitching in to help with the economic after-effects of the still-spreading SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, Mastercard (NYSE: MA) announced a new initiative to help small businesses. The payment card giant said it is committing $250 million to help fund efforts supporting such enterprises, many of which are struggling in the face of the coronavirus and will likely continue to do so.

Much of this assistance will take the form of Mastercard providing resources and direct support. The company will offer cyber vulnerability assessments, in addition to providing its identity theft protection services. Both will be free of charge to qualifying businesses for three months.  

These businesses will also be able access to the company's Local Market Intelligence analysis tool.

All told, around 28 million enterprises eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program run by the U.S. Small Business Administration can take advantage of these offerings.

A hand using a payment card with a reader.

Image source: Mastercard.

"When our small businesses suffer our nation suffers, so it is incumbent upon all to ensure that we're supporting the businesses who are the lifeblood of our economy and pillars of our communities," Mastercard said.

The company added that "[w]e are leveraging our network, insights, technology and partnerships to deliver the resources small business owners need now to help them sustain their business as they quickly adapt to a new way of operating and evolved customer needs."

Although Mastercard's work in this regard is charitable, the company stands to be a beneficiary if the small business sector recovers. These days, most small business rely on credit card transactions for at least some of their revenue, so the healthier their finances, the better Mastercard and its peers will do.

The company's shares had a good day on Wednesday. They rose by 4.7%, beating the gains of numerous other top stocks and the key equity market indexes. 

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mastercard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular