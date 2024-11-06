Mastercard Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Mastercard. Our analysis of options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $98,538, and 7 were calls, valued at $507,653.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $390.0 to $530.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Mastercard stands at 232.62, with a total volume reaching 226.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Mastercard, situated within the strike price corridor from $390.0 to $530.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $124.65 $121.65 $123.99 $400.00 $99.1K 487 12 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $133.4 $129.0 $129.0 $420.00 $90.4K 183 7 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $155.85 $153.5 $153.55 $390.00 $76.7K 33 12 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $150.35 $145.25 $145.25 $400.00 $72.6K 198 7 MA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $7.05 $6.9 $7.05 $520.00 $70.6K 801 98

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Current Position of Mastercard With a volume of 778,613, the price of MA is up 2.7% at $519.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $565.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Mastercard with a target price of $565. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $580. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $544. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $605. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $532.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mastercard with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

