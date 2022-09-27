Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mastercard:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = US$12b ÷ (US$36b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Mastercard has an ROCE of 49%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:MA Return on Capital Employed September 27th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Mastercard's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mastercard here for free.

So How Is Mastercard's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Mastercard's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 49% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 97% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 110% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Mastercard does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mastercard that you might be interested in.

