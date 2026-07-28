Mastercard Nears Q2 Earnings With Beat Potential, but Should You Buy?

Payments giant Mastercard Incorporated MA is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $4.77 per share on revenues of $9.06 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed three upward revisions and one downward movement over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 14.9% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 11.4%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s revenues is pegged at $37 billion, implying a rise of 12.8% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $19.63, implying a jump of 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercardhas a robust history of surpassing earnings estimates, beating the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.5%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Mastercard Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Mastercard

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

MA has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping Mastercard’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total Gross Dollar Volume (GDV) for all MA-branded programs suggests a 9.4% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. GDV from domestic operations is expected to increase 4.9% year over year and 14.7% from European operations.

Switched transactions are expected to have experienced an upsurge, driven by resilient consumer spending and increased contactless acceptance initiatives pursued by the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its switched transactions indicates a 9% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Other companies like Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP also have benefited from resilient spending in the June quarter.

Increasing cross-border travel is expected to have had a positive impact on Mastercard's cross-border volumes. As such, the consensus estimate for cross-border assessments suggests an increase of 12.1% compared with the previous year. Further, the consensus mark implies domestic assessments and transaction processing assessments to witness a 9.3% and 11.6% year-over-year increase, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Value-added Services and Solutions net revenues indicates 18.3% year-over-year growth, while our model estimate suggests a 19.4% increase in the second quarter. Growing demand for its consulting and marketing services and loyalty solutions is likely to have driven this metric.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to have positioned the company not only for year-over-year growth but also for a likely earnings beat. The positives are expected to have been partially offset by rising expenses, rebates and incentives.

Mastercard’s adjusted operating costs are likely to have increased in the second quarter due to higher G&A costs and Advertising & Marketing expenses. We expect total adjusted operating expenses to rise more than 11% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. Furthermore, our estimate for payments network rebates and incentives suggests a nearly 15% year-over-year increase.

Mastercard’s Price Performance & Valuation

Over the year-to-date period, Mastercard has declined 3.4%, while Visa has gained 3.4%, and American Express has slipped 9.3%. All of these stocks underperformed theS&P 500 Index’s 7.6% growth. The industry hasdeclined 9.3% during this time.

YTD Price Performance – MA, V, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Now, let’s look at the value Mastercardoffers investors at current levels.

The company’s valuation looks stretched compared with the industry average, despite the declines. Currently, Mastercardis trading at 25.81X forward 12-month earnings, above the industry’s 18.64X. In comparison, both Visa and American Express offer better value at the moment, trading at a forward P/E of 24.88X and 17.53X.

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How Should You Play Mastercard Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with several positives working in its favor. Consumer spending has remained resilient, cross-border travel continues to support high-margin payment volumes, and the company's value-added services business is expanding at a healthy pace. The positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 also point to the possibility of another earnings beat, consistent with its strong track record over the past four quarters.

That said, much of the company's long-term strength is already reflected in its valuation. Mastercard trades at a premium to both its industry and key peers, leaving less room for disappointment if management's outlook falls short of expectations. Investors should also keep an eye on regulatory developments and the evolving competitive landscape, even though neither appears likely to alter the company's long-term trajectory in the near future.

Overall, Mastercard remains one of the highest-quality businesses in the payments industry, backed by durable secular growth drivers and ongoing investments in AI, stablecoins and value-added services. As such, existing investors have reasons to stay invested, while new investors may find it prudent to wait for the earnings release or a more attractive entry point before building a position.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.