Mastercard (MA) & Zanzibar Unite to Spur Digital Transformation

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the Zanzibar e-Government Agency for three years to bring about digital transformation under eGaz’s Digital Government Strategy. This should enable the digitization of payments across different sectors in Zanzibar islands, inclusive of tourism, helping with economic growth.

Mastercard signed the first memorandum of understanding at the Zanzibar Digital Government Strategy for 2023-2027. The main objective is to transform Zanzibar’s digital economy and drive secure digital systems and innovation. A strong digital economy will also drive technology and communication solutions and help develop training for digital governance, leading to the reshaping of public services. This move bodes well for MA’s goal of expanding its reach to new markets. Moreover, as transaction volume increases, MA’s top line is likely to increase in the future.

This collaboration will benefit from Mastercard’s technical expertise and assistance, supporting the Zanzibar government’s efforts. MA will launch 2 million government cards, set up a digital transformation team and help the payment portal ZanMalipo enable digital payments. This partnership is expected to fuel economic growth and promote digital inclusion.

Moreover, as MA provides Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, merchants will be able to accept payments from a wide range of sources like mobile payments, e-wallets, credit cards, etc. MA will also highlight numerous benefits for consumers on Priceless.com, fueling economic development. This collaboration is pivotal to Zanzibar’s plans of creating a pan-African digital economy, driving growth in investment and trade in the United Republic of Tanzania. As a result of these efforts, a secure and fast infrastructure will be created, rewarding consumers, businesses and tourists with a seamless and efficient digital environment.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 17.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 5.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Paysafe Limited PSFE, Aptiv PLC APTV and Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK. While Paysafe Limited currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aptiv and Verisk Analytics carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Paysafe Limited outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 154%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSFE’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 1.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for PSFE’s 2023 earnings has moved 3.6% north in the past 60 days.

Aptiv’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 39% from the prior-year reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 14.8% from the 2022 figure. The consensus mark for APTV’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.5% north in the past seven days.

The bottom line of Verisk Analytics outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average beat being 9.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 14% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for VRSK’s 2023 earnings has moved 3.6% north in the past 30 days.

