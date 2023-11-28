Mastercard (MA), Warply to Drive Digital Transformation in MENA

Mastercard Incorporated MA teamed up with Warply, a fintech that boasts a fast-growing presence across the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region. The partners inked a memorandum of understanding. Warply joined Mastercard Start Path, the tech giant’s successful global fintech enablement program, in 2019 and has received widespread success since.

Mastercard and Warply will follow a collaborative approach to devise cutting-edge solutions customized to meet the diverse needs of government entities, large merchants, banks and consumers of the MENA region. The tie-up will unveil some lucrative card-related offers and extend hassle-free redemption experiences over point-of-sale and ePOS systems.

Therefore, the ulterior motive of the collaboration remains to infuse greater digitization within diverse sectors of the following MENA countries, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, the UAE and Pakistan. Mastercard and Warply share a motive to drive digital transformation in the region, which makes the latest partnership a time-opportune one. Also, an in-depth understanding of the special demands and opportunities of the MENA market makes Warply a suitable partner for the tech giant to construct a powerful digital ecosystem in the region.

Additionally, tie-ups similar to the latest one provide MA with a significant advantage in establishing a solid footprint in the MENA region. It can tap into new markets, increase its market share and foster a deeper connection with consumers. Via such partnerships, it is strategically positioning itself to harness the promising growth prospects of the region, which witnesses a booming digital economy spurred by increased Internet penetration and higher usage of smartphones,

Another MENA country in which Mastercard puts an intensified focus on establishing a more inclusive and digitally-enabled economic landscape is Egypt. It continues to undertake a spree of partnerships with the country’s financial service providers. Recent collaborations with two Egyptian banks, Societe Arabe Internationale De Banque (“saib”) and Industrial Development Bank (“IDB”), bear testament to MA’s active participation in the broader digital transformation journey of Egypt.

Mastercard promises to extend a helping hand to saib in unveiling tokenized payments, facilitating secure, rapid and seamless transactions across diverse devices. The collaborative efforts extend to the introduction of micro-credit programs tailored for small businesses, augmenting payment touchpoints. Meanwhile, the MA-IDB partnership assures to present the bank’s customers with an extensive and innovative portfolio spanning credit, debit and commercial card propositions.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 19.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.2% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



