Mastercard (MA) Unveils Two Credit Cards Infused With Rewards

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with one of the leading banking groups of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region, Emirates NBD, and Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program of the renowned hospitality service provider, Marriott International. The partnership aims to disclose two new co-branded credit cards and has made use of two specific MA tiers, World Elite and World, to lure various consumer segments of the UAE.

Existing Cardholders of the premium card of Emirates NBD and Marriott Bonvoy will be entitled to an automatic upgrade to the new metal credit card renamed the Marriott Bonvoy World Elite Mastercard for which they do not have to bear a rise in the annual fee. The enhanced card offering has a welcome offer running for a limited period, according to which new Cardholders can earn a maximum of 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points.

In addition, exclusive rewards await new and existing Marriott Bonvoy World Elite Mastercard Cardholders, such as an improved annual renewal Free Night Award that can be availed by redeeming 50,000 points. Moreover, 15 Elite Night Credits can be earned each calendar year and rewards associated with Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status can also be enjoyed on the satisfaction of card spending eligibility.

The second credit card, Marriott Bonvoy World Mastercard, is a new launch and also comes with a limited-time welcome offer, which provides an opportunity to Cardholders to win two Free Night Awards, each worth 35,000 points. Meanwhile, the Cardholders will be automatically upgraded to attain the Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status, which in turn, provides 10% bonus points on eligible stays across participating hotels and Priority Late Checkout, depending on availability.

Therefore, the two credit cards enable the Cardholders to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on their local and international spending, and during their stay across Marriott Bonvoy’s suite of more than 30 different hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations. Members can also enjoy a pleasant stay and dining experience across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 70 hotels and resorts within the UAE.

The gathered points can be utilized for a wide array of purposes, such as redeeming them for stays, spending them for availing an exquisite experience with Marriott Bonvoy Moments, transforming one’s home into a travel gateway by purchasing hotel favorites from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques or transferring points to around 40 global airline partner programs.

The new card offerings, enhanced with such lucrative benefits and travel experience, are expected to attract new customers as well as encourage the existing ones to increase their card spending to avail the benefits. Increased usage of the card, which carries the Mastercard brand as well, may boost the net revenues of the tech giant from its payment network. This revenue component is earned by charging fees to customers based on the gross dollar volume of the cards. Payment network net revenues improved 10% year over year on a reported basis for 2023.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 31.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 23.2% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

