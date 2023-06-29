Mastercard (MA) Unveils MTN to Promote Digital Asset Usage

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently introduced the Multi Token Network (“MTN”) solution in a bid to ensure safe, scalable, and interoperable transactions across the digital asset and blockchain ecosystems.

The beta version of MTN is likely to be available across the United Kingdom from the third quarter of 2023 and will play the role of a testbed for creating live pilot applications and use cases with financial institutions, fintech and central banks. Mastercard plans to expand the reach of MTN across additional markets.

The MTN Mastercard is infused with several benefits and utilizes MA’s longstanding experience to lay down a common set of standards and rules for its card network participants. The rules place emphasis on the protection of consumers and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, it also takes care of effectual identity management and authorizations, which are of dire need to establish reliable interactions across consumers and businesses leveraging blockchain networks.

The customized solution aims to impart flexibility and choice to utilize regulated and scalable payment tokens while using payment applications. In addition, it also provides the facility for safe transfers of tokens and assets by boosting blockchain networks and ensuring interoperability.

The recent launch bears testament to Mastercard’s efforts to increase the effectiveness of payment and commerce applications. A wider range of payment solutions is also offered for the greater convenience of consumers and businesses through moves similar to the latest one.

The MTN solution is also likely to equip Mastercard in establishing a solid presence across the digital asset industry. The ease and security infused within the solution might provide a ground for the tech giant to encourage more consumers to enter the digital asset space. The industry holds immense growth potential amid a rapidly growing digital economy, the emergence of advanced technologies and the rising Internet penetration.

Despite promising growth prospects, cybersecurity risks continue to impact the digital asset sector. Mastercard takes care of such risks with its efficient cybersecurity protection solutions and ensures seamless operation of the environment in which purchases and transfers of digital assets take place.

MA has been undertaking significant investments in an effort to integrate blockchain technology with its global payments platform. The technology paves the way for the rapid adoption of digital assets by offering the necessary tools and enhancing the user experience.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 20.5% in a year compared with the industry’s 10% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



