Mastercard (MA), UniCredit Expand Ties to Advance Payment Options

Mastercard Incorporated MA solidified its global payment partnership with the pan-European Commercial Bank, UniCredit. Both partners have shared a strong bond for many years, and devised digital solutions beneficial for people and businesses throughout Europe.

The recent tie-up aims to integrate the card payment expertise of Mastercard with UniCredit’s prowess to tap the combined power of 13 banks to fetch innovative payment choices to UniCredit cardholders. Additionally, the cardholders will also benefit from a comprehensive portfolio of in-app solutions that will ease core product propositions along with an advanced digital experience.

The robust Priceless brand platform of Mastercard and sponsorship marketing assets will help UniCredit infuse greater preference and loyalty within the consumer lifecycle. A solid digital arm built on partnerships with well-established organizations and significant investments makes MA the choice of several financial service providers in various countries.

The latest move reflects Mastercard’s continuous efforts to strengthen its footprint as a leading technology provider across the globe. It frequently resorts to partnerships with fintechs or undertakes significant investments across different parts of the globe in a bid to capture a sizeable share of the booming digital economy. Factors such as increased Internet penetration and higher usage of smartphones continue to drive worldwide digital growth.

In addition to launching innovative digital payment solutions, Mastercard always remains equipped with effective fraud prevention services to counter cybercrimes that are inevitable with the widespread adoption of digital means.



Shares of Mastercard have gained 7.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 5.9% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

