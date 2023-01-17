Mastercard (MA), Tradeling to Boost Digitization for UAE's SMEs

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with the leading digital marketplace for Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) business buyers, Tradeling. The tie-up intends to leverage the collective capabilities of the partners and bring more Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the ambit of a booming digital economy.

The partners also plan to expand their collaboration to other regions across the globe after attaining success in the MENA region.

SMEs can receive multiple benefits out of the latest partnership. Delving into details of the same, business clients can avail a 5% rebate on all products while making purchases from the Tradeling platform. However, customers need to use any eligible Mastercard SME or Business debit, credit or prepaid cards to avail the discount while making payments on the Tradeling platform.

Meanwhile, the upgraded technology platforms of Mastercard and Tradeling will make it easier for SMEs to get their hands on trade finance, which in turn, is expected to make business operations smoother for customers.

Apart from complementing the ulterior motive of infusing digitization within the global payments landscape, the recent tie-up is also likely to result in increased utilization of Mastercard-branded cards and fetch greater revenues to the tech giant.

Another significant motive of Mastercard that gets clearly reflected through the latest move is its endeavor to establish a solid presence in the UAE and broadly, throughout the MENA region. Resorting to partnerships with tech platforms or undertaking significant investments within the MENA region remains prudent on MA’s part as the region continues to witness a booming e-commerce market.

The help extended by Mastercard to SMEs through partnering with Tradeling seems to be aptly timed. The need to digitize business operations has increased manifold post the pandemic. However, SMEs might find it difficult to embrace digitization due to a lack of sufficient resources and funds.



Thereby, MA remains a reliable company for most SMEs worldwide due to its cutting-edge prowess in payment innovation and technology through which it can connect billions of consumers, issuers, merchants, governments and businesses.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 13.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MA currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

