Mastercard (MA) to Enable Easy Consumer Checkouts in the UAE

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with UAE’s payment service provider (“PSP”) Foloosi to roll out the former’s online checkout platform, Click to Pay, for the benefit of the latter’s 6,000-plus merchant base.

The solution enables a faster and more secure checkout experience for consumers without the need to open an account with the merchant. The embedded nature of the solution ensures the completion of the checkout process with only the help of a few buttons and minor disruptions.

Built with the power of tokenization, Click to Pay infuses security within online transactions, thereby minimizing the chances of fraud and boosting conversion rates. This, in turn, is likely to boost the revenue base of merchants.

Additionally, the credibility of the solution makes merchants confident enough to include secure payment links while sending invoices to customers via digital methods comprising SMS, email or WhatsApp. Subsequently, customers can utilize the links to make hassle-free payments.

Apart from being of great use to merchants, the Click to Pay solution relieves consumers from the tardiness associated with inputting one’s card credentials or disclosing confidential data with every single merchant they opt to transact with.

The recent move reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to solidify its footprint as a leading technology provider of innovative and secure payment solutions across the UAE. Such partnerships signal Mastercard’s endeavor to work closely with PSPs, merchants, acquirers and issuers in order to expand the reach of its innovative payment solutions across its markets.

The booming digital economy of the UAE might have prompted Mastercard to resort to the latest collaboration with one of the country’s leading technology providers. The growing digitization across every sphere of life has led to consumers preferring online shopping within the comfort of their homes, thereby substantiating the timeliness of advanced payment solutions.

A solid digital arm built on partnerships and investments is expected to extend a helping hand to Mastercard in capturing a significant share of the digital payments market of the UAE.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 8.4% in a year, compared with the industry's 3.8% growth.



