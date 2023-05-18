Mastercard (MA) to Ease Digital Payments in Nigeria With Tie-Up

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with Nigeria-based First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and technology company Netplus to introduce a Tap-on-Phone payment service, Soft Point-of-Sale (POS), throughout the country. Per the terms of the partnership, the role of the acquirer bank will be performed by FCMB, while Netplus will act as the payment service provider.

Shares of Mastercard gained 1.8% on May 17.

With the Mastercard Tap-on-Phone service, the Near Field Communication capabilities of merchants’ smart gadgets are activated and subsequently these can play the role of payment acceptance devices. This, in turn, enables the smart gadgets to establish connection with the contactless payment card of a customer, who merely needs to place the card on the merchant’s device for seamless payments. Thereafter, both the parties in a transaction benefit from higher processing speed and reduced waiting times.

Apart from infusing ease and affordability, the newly launched payment solution also takes care of security threats that often comes hand in hand with digital transactions. Before transaction processing takes place, customers need to feed a unique four-digit PIN for authentication and authorization purposes.

The contactless payment solution is likely to act as a blessing in disguise for Nigeria’s merchants since it not only saves time but also provides relief from exorbitant costs to establish a separate hardware POS device. Also, the cost-effective nature of the service makes its adoption easier for businesses of all sizes.

While the trend to go digital is here to stay, the rollout of contactless payment solutions, such as Tap on Phone across several countries is likely to enable Mastercard occupy a significant share of the global digital payments market. This time, the focus is on solidifying foothold in the digital payments market of Nigeria and its neighboring regions.

FCMB and Netplus will complement MA’s endeavor since the companies share the mutual aim of developing cutting-edge, cost-effective and hassle-free payment solutions.

MA is focused on increasing digitization in several African nations as the continent continues to witness a flourishing digital economy. This is primarily attributable to increased Internet usage, a rapidly-growing young population and higher usage of smartphones.

MA has also launched Tap-on-Phone services across the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan, to name a few.

