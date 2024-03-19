Mastercard (MA) to Boost Cross-Border Payment Solutions Suite

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently solidified its ties with the widely used digital platform of China, Alipay, in a bid to enhance its international payment offering suite. The partners teamed up in 2023 to enable international travelers, holding MA cards connected to the Alipay digital wallet, therefore conducting seamless e-commerce payments across the country.

Under the recently expanded tie-up, Mastercard can empower its worldwide bank, fintech and corporate customers to provide their client base with access to the Alipay wallet. This, in turn, is expected to enable its cardholders in any corner of the globe to seamlessly and safely make digital fund transfers to China.

The development of solutions that can lead to enhanced disbursements and remittances continues to remain a key growth strategy for Mastercard and the recent move bears testament to the same. The Alipay app, catering to more than 1 billion users across China, is expected to further strengthen MA’s nationwide presence. An upgraded cross-border payment solutions suite may fetch improved cross-border volumes to the tech giant. Cross-border volume rose 24% year over year on a local currency basis in 2023.

Also, the idea of undertaking this move in China seems to be a prudent decision on the part of Mastercard as the country remains one of the largest international remittance recipient nations in the world. The timeliness of the move can be further substantiated by a rebounding global economy that paves the way for higher demand for cross-border payments and consumers seeking faster and more secure means to send money across the globe. According to Mastercard’s Borderless Payments Report, had online cross-border payments been faster, 68% of consumers would have engaged more in them.

Mastercard Move encompasses an array of international money transfer solutions and the suite has been built with the strength of the tech giant’s existing and future money movement capabilities, some of which are Mastercard Send and Mastercard Cross-Border services. The portfolio imparts the power to participating financial institutions to offer enhanced international payment capabilities to their customers across more than 180 markets.

Mastercard Move boasts a global payout network of more than 150 currencies and has around 10 billion endpoints across the world, comprising bank accounts, card, wallet and cash payout locations.

Mastercard intends to delve and establish a solid presence in nations with promising digital growth prospects and China is one such country. China has been witnessing widespread digital penetration and a rising number of Internet users, thus providing the tech giant with the perfect ground to capitalize on via partnerships with financial service providers or substantial investments.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 37.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 28.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS, Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and RB Global, Inc. RBA. While PagSeguro Digital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Huron Consulting and RB Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of PagSeguro Digital outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 10.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGS’ 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 17.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 2.4% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for PAGS’ 2024 earnings has moved 5.8% north in the past 30 days.

Huron Consulting’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.91%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests an improvement of 14.9% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for HURN’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.8% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of RB Global outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 19.77%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 4.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 15% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for RBA's 2024 earnings has moved 3% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital, Huron Consulting and RB Global have gained 74.2%, 27% and 42.5%, respectively, in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.