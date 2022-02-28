Mastercard (MA) Ties Up With Future FinTech Group Subsidiary

Mastercard Incorporated MA entered into an alliance with the market leader in blockchain-based e-commerce business, Future FinTech Group Inc.’s unit FTFT UK Limited, to introduce the FTFT Orbit e-money platform and Orbit Debit Mastercard. Subject to certain regulatory registrations, the beta version of the FTFT Orbit will be launched.



Future FinTech will be able to gain traction from the latest move in the digital finance space in the United Kingdom. Both companies share the same commitment of developing a unique financial services ecosystem to enrich customers’ experiences.



FTFT UK has been making efforts to develop a financial super application, which will consist of an array of personal digital financial products and services. It will go beyond the mobile payments and international fund transfers and include membership rewards and more.



Mastercard is steadily making a significant progress in its digital strategy and continuously investing in technology to capitalize on this trend. This is not the first time that MA took steps to stay ahead in the digital finance market.

Some of MA’s digital innovations are MasterPass, investment in tokenization technology with its Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES), which supports contactless payments and Digital Secure Remote Payments.



Earlier this month, MA reached an agreement with the Government of Catalonia to introduce an array of projects for infusing digitization across different sectors of the region.



Mastercard also has a solution named Mastercard Identity Check, globally, which uses data-rich EMV 3D secure authentication standard, and applies AI and behavioral biometric capabilities to verify the consumer’s identity with a single touch or click. Also, MA launched Cloud Tap on Phone, which will allow merchants of any size to quickly and easily accept contactless payments through a range of devices, including mobile phones.



Last year, Mastercard acquired Ekata, which will advance its digital identity efforts. Ekata has access to validated identity information, globally, basis and leverages AI to produce highly accurate identity scores.



MA aims to bring one billion people under the ambit of the digital economy by 2025.



Similar to Mastercard, other companies, such as Visa Inc. V, Global Payments Inc. GPN and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL have been pursuing digital transformation efforts for sometime now.



Visa makes use of advanced technologies for rolling out newer payment solutions. V is striving hard to integrate blockchain technology with the payments platform. The launch of diversified payment alternatives, including mobile payments through Visa Checkout and Visa payWave, highlights V’s commitment to ensure enhanced online checkout experiences for consumers.



Global Payments is a pure-play payments technology company, consistently rolling out a wide array of payments technology and software solutions for customers worldwide, backed by its expertise. GPN joined forces with several organizations to extend its nationwide reach in the digital payments space.



PayPal offers cost-effective digital payment solutions equipping customers and merchants with access and the liberty to move their money anywhere, anytime and through any connected device. PYPL enables customers to trade cryptocurrencies through its digital wallet. Being a secure gateway, PayPal facilitates biometric and QR-based payments for its customers.



While shares of Visa have gained 1.2%, the stocks of PayPal and Global Payments have shed 59.5% and 32% of value in the past year.

