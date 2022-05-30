Mastercard (MA) Ties Up to Ramp Up Travel Sector Growth in MENA

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently joined forces with India’s rapidly growing travel website Musafir to introduce cutting-edge payment products and solutions for enhancing travel bookings across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Shares of Mastercard gained 2.3% on May 27.

The innovative digital payment products, as a result of the partnership, basically aim to aid consumers and corporates. Musafir will utilize Mastercard’s innovative technology to launch these products. Thus, end-to-end payment flows will be digitized, paving the way for offering travel benefits to Musafir customers and the opportunity to avail of integrated travel expense management solutions by corporate clients.

The recent tie-up reinforces Mastercard’s sincere efforts to leverage insights, data analysis, and inventive digital solutions to ramp up the growth of the travel sector. MA has been pursuing alliances and investments to actively participate in the ongoing recovery of the travel and tourism sector, which previously bore the brunt of the COVID-19 induced restrictions (ranging from cross-border restrictions to constraints on people’s movement).

Musafir, sharing the mutual aim to accelerate the travel sector growth, seems to be the apt partner for complementing Mastercard’s endeavor. Teaming up with Musafir seems to be a prudent move by MA as the former remains one of the most well-known corporate travel management companies in the MENA region. Musafir’s launch of an all-in-one Business Travel Management solution, through which organizations can utilize automated approval workflows and travel policy compliance to manage travel, is a testament to its continuous efforts to ease travel and enhance customer experience.

The collaboration comes at an opportune time for Mastercard as well. The reason can be substantiated by the significant increase in travel likely to occur in 2022 resulting from easing of border restrictions, suppressed demand for travel, and gradual gaining of confidence in traveling. Per an analysis by Mastercard Economics Institute, if the pace at which flight bookings are presently taking place continues, an approximate figure of 115 million more passengers in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa will fly in 2022 compared to the 2021 level. The same source further raises optimism about the recovery of the tourism and travel sector by revealing that global leisure and business flight bookings have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The recent move reiterates one of Mastercard’s notable endeavors — to harness opportunities prevailing in the digital payments space of the MENA region. Several factors such as widespread adoption of digital services, increased Internet penetration, and higher usage of smartphones have continued to shape the market growth. Extending its enhanced payment solutions suite is expected to strengthen the presence of Mastercard in the rapidly digitizing MENA region.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 16.8% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 0.8%. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

