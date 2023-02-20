Mastercard (MA) Ties Up To Hasten Checkouts in UK and Europe

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the UK-based fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments company - DNA Payments. The tie-up aims to make the online checkout platform of Mastercard Click to Pay available to merchants in the UK and Europe.

Apart from offering a hassle-free and reliable checkout experience for consumers and merchants, the Click to Pay solution also has numerous other benefits to offer its users.

With regard to consumer benefits, the innovative solution will offer the opportunity to store and manage their cards under a sole, trustworthy and automatically updated profile. Therefore, consumers can enjoy immediate access to their favored cards on a device which removes the time-consuming tasks of recalling passwords or manually feeding in the card details.

Click to Pay will remain embedded within the checkout as a result of which consumers can seamlessly carry out the entire checkout process with the help of a few buttons and minor disruptions.

The inclusion of Click to Pay within the payment solutions suite will also prove to be greatly beneficial for merchants. The addition of the solution will require no added integration or onboarding expenses for existing merchants. Meanwhile, improved transparency of transactions and accelerated customer checkouts are some of the inevitable benefits enjoyed by merchants leveraging the solution.

The latest partnership reinforces Mastercard’s continued efforts to make use of cutting-edge payment solutions to bring about faster and more secure checkout experiences. Utilization of modernized digital payment solutions is a dire need amid the ongoing digitization era brought around as a result of the COVID pandemic, wherein consumers prefer to shop within the comfort of their homes. As online transactions are simultaneous with evolving cybercrimes, the demand for secure payment solutions can be rightly addressed by MA.

A solid digital arm built on partnerships with well-established organizations and significant investments makes Mastercard the choice of fintech in various countries. Partnering with fintech also offers an opportunity to MA to strengthen its global footprint, with the latest tie-up likely to bolster its presence and tap digital growth prospects across the UK and Europe.

