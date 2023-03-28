Mastercard (MA) Ties Up to Expand Reach of Its Service Suite

Mastercard Incorporated MA collaborated with the global payments software and services provider Lusis Payments. The tie-up aims to leverage a single API connection and extend MA’s specialist services portfolio to issuers, processors and other payment technology providers through the online transaction processing engine of Lusis – Tango.

Mastercard Direct Services Access (“DSA”) performs the role of a single-source connection point to a diversified array of MA’s value-added services. Notably, DSA and the services that can be accessed through it are presently available to customers using the Lusis – Tango payment suite. The utilization of DSA is not just restricted to card-based payments but also finds applicability to varied transactions occurring within and outside the Mastercard network.

The value-added services of Mastercard that Lusis customers can now utilize through a single API connection include Safety Net, Decision Intelligence and Digital Enablement Services. While Safety Net extends network level shield against large-scale fraud attacks, Decision Intelligence is a real-time authorization decisions solution. Meanwhile, Mastercard Digital Enablement Services provides access to enhanced Mobile Wallet and Cryptogram payment technology.

Faster and hassle-free access to credible Mastercard services is expected to aid a diversified customer base embrace and scale its cutting-edge payment services.

The recent partnership reflects Mastercard’s efforts to bolster the reach of its trustworthy and credible solutions portfolio for customers across the world. And for complementing its endeavor, MA picks partners similar to Lusis that shares the common motive of bringing about speedier and safer digital payments, as well as establishing long-term relationships with customers.

In order to infuse digitization within the global payments landscape, MA resorts to partnerships or significant investments for launching advanced digital solutions and services. Since the widespread adoption of digital means often gives rise to cybercrimes and data privacy issues, MA remains equipped with effective fraud prevention services.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 23.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 15.5% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Trane Technologies plc TT, The Brink's Company BCO and ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS. While Trane Technologies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Brink’s and ExlService carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trane Technologies’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 8.23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TT’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 13.2% from the prior-year reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 7.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for TT’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Brink’s outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 15.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 7.4% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for BCO’s 2023 earnings has moved 3.4% north in the past 60 days.

ExlService’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 9.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXLS’s 2023 earnings and revenues suggests improvements of 12.5% each from the prior-year reported figures. The consensus mark for EXLS’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.7% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Trane Technologies, Brink’s and ExlService have gained 25.9%, 33.9% and 6.9%, respectively, in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.