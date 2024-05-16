Mastercard (MA) Ties Up to Ease Global Digital Payments

Mastercard Incorporated MA teamed up with the embedded finance platform powered by Hub71, ABHI, in a bid to offer peace of mind for working individuals of the UAE and upgrade the digital payment infrastructure of the country. ABHI, a leading fintech company in the MENAP region, provides a holistic suite of products and services, encompassing Earned Wage Access (EWA), payroll solutions and SME financing.

The partnership will provide ABHI’s EWA users the Salary Advance Cards built with Mastercard technology. The new cards can be availed by the users through the ABHI phone app, round-the-clock open call center, or via the company they are linked with.

This, in turn, will enable ABHI’s customers to make hassle-free as well as safe local and international online payments by offering access to Mastercard’s extensive global payments network. The ulterior motive of the partnership will remain to provide an easier way for working individuals to access Earned Salaries. Additionally, the recent move is expected to boost MA’s revenues derived from its value-added services and solutions suite.

Also, on the same day of announcing the Mastercard-ABHI collaboration, Mastercard and the Cooperative Bank of Oromia unveiled the Coopbank Prepaid Mastercard and introduced Community Pass technology across Ethiopia. The Coopbank Mastercard provides a refined and secure card management solution, designed specifically for international travelers, to facilitate easy and safe global financial transactions.

This prepaid card enables users to make online purchases worldwide across a wide range of digital platforms and e-commerce sites, wherever Mastercard is accepted. Users can manage their transactions effortlessly by using a dedicated mobile app that offers robust card management features.

The twin moves reflect Mastercard’s broader motive of infusing greater digitization across different countries of the globe. A rapidly expanding digital economy, spurred by increased Internet penetration and the higher usage of smartphones, continues to prompt MA to capitalize on its suite of advanced payment solutions and establish a solid global digital footprint.

The support of a global payment technology leader like Mastercard, whose digital arm is built with the help of partnerships and substantial technology investments, infuses a sense of confidence and security into businesses.

