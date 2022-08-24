Mastercard (MA) Ties Up to Digitize Transit System in Pakistan

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently formalized a strategic collaboration with LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited ("LMKR") to supervise the application of the first open-loop payment solution to the transit industry of Pakistan. To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding was already signed last December between Mastercard and LMKR.

Developed with Mastercard’s innovative technology, the solution can be leveraged through the country’s transit infrastructure. It does away with the need to purchase separate tickets on rapid transit bus networks and e-tolling systems. Instead, travelers can benefit from easy and secure payment experiences as they can top up or pay transit fares via debit or credit cards and digital wallets.

The latest initiative reflects Mastercard’s continuous efforts to extend its digital payment solutions to accelerate the widespread adoption of online payments in Pakistan. Such a move is expected to boost MA’s presence in the country. A growing digital economy in Pakistan, driven by an increased Internet penetration and rising smartphone usage, offers the perfect ground for Mastercard to capitalize on.

According to Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022, 89% of Pakistan’s consumers utilized at least one emerging payment method in 2021. Also, 12% people in the country used less cash last year. The survey further highlighted that 68% of the country’s consumers increasingly resorted to digital payments in 2021.

As travelers remain inclined toward using smart devices and electronic payments amid their daily journeys, the recent move of Mastercard to digitally enhance the transit infrastructure is aptly timed. Open-loop payments offer several advantages over cash usage or closed-loop payments, such as fare cards on which transport providers had traditionally depended. Fare cards are loaded with a prepaid amount, which needs to be refilled as soon as it gets exhausted. On the contrary, open-loop payments are hassle-free in nature as they remain connected to the existing accounts or the daily payment products utilized by consumers.

Mastercard follows a public-private partnerships strategy in Pakistan and works in unison with the government or private sector companies to infuse digitization across various sectors of the economy. In March 2022, MA collaborated with Bank Alfalah, one of the leading Pakistan-based private banks, to launch nationwide two of its Mastercard Payment Gateway Services-backed cutting-edge digital payment solutions, namely Tap on Phone and Simplify Commerce. An improved digital suite built through constant tie-ups and significant investments enables Mastercard to pursue digital transformation efforts globally.

Shares of Mastercard have lost 5% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 27%.



