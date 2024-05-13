Mastercard (MA) Ties Up to Boost Africa's Cross-Border Payments

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with the Nigeria-based multinational bank, Access Bank Group, to unveil an innovative cross-border money movement solution for enabling hassle-free cross-border payments to and from 150-plus African markets. The solution was made available for use from the very day of the collaboration announcement and further expansion plans across the continent remain in place. Its shares gained 0.3% on May 10.

The solution is built through utilizing the multiple complementary network assets of Mastercard and the treasury capabilities of Mastercard Move along with a comprehensive understanding of Access Bank about the African markets. This, in turn, is expected to offer increased payment choices as well as lower transaction costs incurred by consumers and businesses indulging in international payments.

In this case, the benefits of the solution can already be reaped by the client base of Access Bank residing in the regions wherein the new solution has been made available. They can leverage the Access Africa platform, and send and receive immediate cross-border payments across the globe through a varied set of channels such as bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards and cash.

Meanwhile, an Express Partner of the Mastercard Move Partner Program, Fable Fintech, worked closely with the experts of both Mastercard and Access Africa and performed the role of the technical implementation partner for the newly launched solution.

The recent partnership bears testament to Mastercard’s sincere efforts to upgrade payment experiences, gain more customers and boost greater digitization into the African continent. The presence of the Mastercard brand and an expansive delivery network allow the latest tie-up to infuse an element of security within remittances, thereby offering peace of mind for customers.

With the increased usage of the Mastercard Move platform, Mastercard is expected to benefit on the back of growth in revenues derived from the utilization of value-added services and solutions.

The latest move seems to be a time opportune move as well since remittance flows across certain African markets, such as Mozambique, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Nigeria, remain strong. The continent continues to witness a booming digital economy, spurred by the increased usage of mobile phones, steady increase in Internet penetration rates and favorable government policies. Therefore, the tech giant remains quite active in further deepening its presence in various African markets through partnerships with regional financial institutions or significant investments.

In April 2024, it teamed up with Kenya’s Equity Bank to enable the bank’s customers safely conduct cross-border money transfers across 30 countries, thanks to the usage of the Mastercard Cross-Border Services platform.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 19.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.2% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



