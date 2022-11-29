Mastercard (MA) Ties Up for Virtual Card Uptake in Travel Space

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with the software and technology company Sabre Corporation and the payment technology firm Conferma Pay. The partnership aims to promote the widespread adoption of virtual cards, easing business-to-business (B2B) travel payments.

Mastercard gave a nod to make a minority investment in Conferma Pay as part of the recent tie-up. This decision seems a prudent move on MA’s part. The reason can be attributed to the extensive reach of Conferma Pay — purchased by Sabre in August 2022 — in the travel industry, enabling hassle-free connection between Conferma Pay-generated virtual card issuers and travel management companies, travel agencies, corporations, issuers and technology partners.

Backed by Mastercard’s technology prowess, Conferma Pay can integrate new features into the virtual cards and upgrade the existing capabilities of the same. The virtual cards coming with great security and a single-use card number can be utilized for seamless booking and connected payments to third-party suppliers. Additionally, the buyers and suppliers operating in the travel space can keep an eye on payments, and enjoy benefits from flexible pricing and varied financing options.

The latest alliance reflects Mastercard’s sincere efforts to leverage the collective experience, technology and capabilities of Sabre and Conferma Pay along with its own resources in infusing advanced digital solutions into the travel payment ecosystem. As travelers remain inclined toward using smart devices and electronic payments amid their journeys owing to the widespread adoption of digital means across every sphere of life, partnerships similar to the latest one seems aptly timed.

Another factor that underlines the timeliness of the latest move is the significant surge in travel that might occur this year, thanks to the relaxation of border restrictions, pent-up demand for travel and the gradual resurgence of business or vocational trips.



Mastercard frequently resorted to collaborations to upgrade the travel economy. In August 2022, MA teamed up with LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited (LMKR) to execute the first open-loop payment solution, powered by MA’s advanced technology, across the transit system of Pakistan.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 9.4% in a year against the industry’s decline of 10.1%.



