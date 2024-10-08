MasterCard (MA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

MasterCard (MA) closed at $497.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.45%.

The the stock of processor of debit and credit card payments has risen by 0.86% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MasterCard in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.72, showcasing a 9.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.24 billion, reflecting a 10.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.30 per share and a revenue of $27.92 billion, representing changes of +16.64% and +11.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. MasterCard is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MasterCard has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.45, which means MasterCard is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.