MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $402.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 6.9% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect MasterCard to post earnings of $2.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.18 billion, up 12.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.20 per share and revenue of $25.14 billion, which would represent changes of +14.55% and +13.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% lower. MasterCard is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MasterCard has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.99 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

Investors should also note that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.