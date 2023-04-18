MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $372.32, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 6.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

MasterCard will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.71, down 1.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.62 billion, up 8.83% from the year-ago period.

MA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.14 per share and revenue of $25.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.99% and +12.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. MasterCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MasterCard is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.83, which means MasterCard is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

