MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $378.13, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 0.69% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.66% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 14.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.98 billion, down 0.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.98 per share and revenue of $18.08 billion, which would represent changes of +24.11% and +18.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. MA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.14, which means MA is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

