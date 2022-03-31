MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $357.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 5.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 4.53% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

MasterCard will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.20, up 26.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.95 billion, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.30 per share and revenue of $22.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.62% and +18.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% lower. MasterCard is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, MasterCard currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.55, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

