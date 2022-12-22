MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $341.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 0.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MasterCard is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.75 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $22.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.95% and +17.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. MasterCard is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MasterCard is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.58, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

