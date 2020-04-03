MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $237.04, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 17.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 21.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 18.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MA is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.94 billion, up 1.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $17.20 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.8% and +1.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.28% lower. MA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.04.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.