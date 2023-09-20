MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA) closed at $410.52, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 3.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MasterCard to post earnings of $3.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.52 billion, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.13 per share and revenue of $25.2 billion, which would represent changes of +13.9% and +13.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MasterCard is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MasterCard has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.14, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

