MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $339.43, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 2.84% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6% in that time.

MA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MA is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.93 billion, down 11.99% from the year-ago period.

MA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.62 per share and revenue of $15.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.8% and -7.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher within the past month. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.4, which means MA is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

