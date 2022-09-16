MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $315.13, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 11.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MasterCard as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MasterCard is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.68 billion, up 13.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $22.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.67% and +17.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. MasterCard is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MasterCard is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.13, so we one might conclude that MasterCard is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



