MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $303.76, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 42.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, down 23.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion, which would represent changes of -18.02% and -8.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower within the past month. MA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30, so we one might conclude that MA is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 3.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.