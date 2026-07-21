MasterCard (MA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, MasterCard (MA) was down 1.67% at $538.30. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.74%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had gained 13.09% outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MasterCard in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.77, up 14.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.07 billion, up 11.48% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.63 per share and a revenue of $37.01 billion, representing changes of +15.4% and +12.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MasterCard. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher within the past month. MasterCard is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, MasterCard is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.89.

Also, we should mention that MA has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.