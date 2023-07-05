Mastercard (MA), SomBank to Speed Up Digitization in Somalia

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently collaborated with Somalia-based financial services provider, SomBank, in a bid to launch a Mastercard-branded debit card across the country. The SomBank Card will extend the benefits of digital payment solutions for Somalis to conduct hassle-free daily transactions.

At first, the card will be given out to 100,000 customers of SomBank this year and plans are in place to expand the reach of the card in the days ahead. The tie-up will give an opportunity to SomBank to issue the Mastercard-branded cards that will provide the bank’s customers access to a widespread network of merchants and ATMs that accept Mastercard payments.

An advanced payment solution aims to inject ease and security within the everyday transactions undertaken by Somalis, whether it is related to the buying of goods and services, withdrawals, online bill payments or fund transfers to friends and family. Similarly, it will also provide easier access to financial services, like savings, loans and insurance.

Therefore, the partnership reflects Mastercard’s efforts to increase the number of transaction terminals and earn higher revenues from offering enhanced payment solutions to the country’s consumers. The same is also likely to enable the tech giant to establish a solid presence across Somalia.

The latest move reflects one of the most longstanding endeavors of Mastercard, to motivate widespread uptake of digital payment solutions owing to their ease and affordability. This, in turn, will make way for more individuals and businesses to come under the ambit of a booming worldwide digital economy.

Mastercard intends to delve and establish a solid presence in nations with promising digital growth prospects and Somalia is one such country. Increased Internet penetration and higher usage of smartphones continue to spur the digital growth of Somalia. For infusing digitization across such nations, MA often takes the help of financial services providers or pursues significant investments.

In sync with the tech giant’s motive for pursuing the latest move, Mastercard also teamed up with MyBank and Network International in the past to unveil a Mastercard debit card for popularizing digital payments across Somalia.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 23.1% in a year, compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



