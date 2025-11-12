Mastercard (MA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $561.37, changing hands as high as $565.91 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $465.59 per share, with $601.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $561.00. The MA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

